Many paying property taxes early to save money

Going into effect next year: a new GOP tax plan. It will limit deductions for state and local taxes and raise standard deductions

As a result, people in Lincoln are lining up to pay their property taxes before the year ends so they can save a little money.

Robert Bettenhausen, of Lincoln, said he's saving at least a $1,000 by paying his property taxes early.



"It was beneficial for us to pay ahead and use that as our last chance for itemized deductions because next year we'll be below the $24,000 itemized deduction threshold," Bettenhausen said.

He isn't the only one.

The Lancaster County Treasurer's Office said they're seeing a steady flow of people trying to pay their taxes before the year's up because accountants are telling their clients they can deduct it from their 2017 taxes.



"Due to the tax reform—what people are telling us—is that they want to make sure they pay their taxes by the end of the year so they can get that deduction," said Chief Deputy County Treasurer Candace Merdith.

It has its limits though.

The IRS issued a statement saying property taxes are only deductible if they're assessed and paid in 2017. That means if your property has not been assessed for next year, you cannot prepay your property taxes.



The County Treasurer's Office encourages anyone who wants to pay their property taxes early, to do so online. That way they're done and they get a receipt instantly.