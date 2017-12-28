Lincoln gets to keep arena subsidies for another year

Fears that the new tax law will hurt funding for Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena have been held off for another year.

Congress passed a resolution last Friday guaranteeing Lincoln will receive $3.6 million in federal funds for at least one more year. Chief Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly confirmed that at the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency meeting Thursday.

"Going into 2018, we do not have a issue with losing the subsidies in 2018," Connolly said. "The continuing resolution took care of that for the time being."

Officials said it's unclear if that will continue in the future.

Mayor Beutler said it's extremely important that the federal government keep its word on helping Lincoln with its payments.

"We've contacted all of our representatives...our senators and representatives," Beutler said. "They're all sympathetic to keeping these subsidies. They helped with getting this done for the short term and they've indicated to us that they'll continue to help us."

Mayor Beutler said if the subsidies are cut, the city would have to find a different revenue stream; but he said he doesn't yet know how they would go about it.