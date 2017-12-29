Lincoln Man Suffers Skull Fracture After Attempted Robbery

Posted by: Alden German

There was an attempted robbery near 13th and B Streets in Lincoln.

A 55-year-old man walked in to the F Street Rec Center asking for help after he was hit in the face with a hammer. He was later taken to the hospital for a skull fracture.

Police say the attempted robbery was the result of a disagreement over a debt between the two parties. The investigation is still ongoing.