Neligh, Kearney, Grand Island have historic downtowns

Posted By Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Nebraska State Historical Society says the city of Neligh's downtown district, the Grand Island Historic Downtown District and the Kearney Historic Downtown District have been listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The society said in an announcement Wednesday that the Neligh district contains 41 contributing resources that demonstrate the commercial development of Neligh from roughly 1887 to 1964.

The Kearney Historic Downtown District contains 99 contributing resources that demonstrate the commercial development of Kearney from roughly 1875 to 1965.

The Grand Island district contains 64 contributing resources that demonstrate the commercial development of Grand Island from roughly 1870 to 1960. Properties listed in the register are eligible for state and federal tax incentives.