Firefighters escort woman in wheelchair forced off sidewalks

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

A woman in a wheelchair who was forced off snowy sidewalks into a busy Omaha thoroughfare eventually received a showy escort: a firetruck.

Firefighters driving back to their station after a call Tuesday night noticed the woman headed down a street as cars zipped past. The crew watched her almost get hit by a truck and try to get back on a sidewalk that was blocked by snow and construction items.

Fire Capt. Mike Henrich said it was cold out, ``but the most important thing is, it was dark.'' The wind child that night: minus 18 degrees (minus 28 Celsius).

The firefighters soon flipped on their lights and followed the woman until she reached her destination. She gave them a thumbs-up as they departed.