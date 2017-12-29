Former Stars forward Lettieri called up by Rangers

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Stars

LINCOLN, Neb. - Lincoln Stars alum Vinni Lettieri (‘11-’13) will make his NHL debut tonight with the New York Rangers against the Detroit Red Wings.

Lettieri, 22, played 76 games with the Stars between 2011-13, recording 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points with 51 penalty minutes and two power play goals. The Excelsior, Minn. native finished second on the team in scoring and in the top-20 among USHL goal scorers during the 2012-13 season, earning 56 points (28 goals, 28 assists). Lettieri was drafted 42nd overall (3rd Round) by the Stars in the 2011 USHL Phase I Draft and appeared in the 2013 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

In four seasons with the University of Minnesota, the 5-foot-10, 182-pound forward tallied 37 goals and 46 assists for 83 points with 76 penalty minutes through 149 career games. He earned a Big Ten Honorable Mention All-Star Team selection in 2016-17 and was awarded the 2016-17 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Lettieri helped the Golden Gophers to four-straight Big Ten Regular Season Championships and the 2014-15 Big Ten Championship.

Lettieri has played 40 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL) since the end of the 2016-17 season, recording 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points with 23 penalty minutes and leads the Wolf Pack this season in goals. He signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Rangers following his senior season and was called up yesterday morning.