Lincoln phone stores see surge in IPhone battery replacements

Technology giant apple is dealing with several class–action lawsuits after news that recent software updates slowed down phones.

"The battery used to last me about a day and a half, and now it lasts me less than half a day. They made it slower, they made the battery wear out a whole lot faster, you know it."

But apple says there's a misunderstanding, the changes were an attempt at making batteries last longer.

Apple released a statement saying in part, "We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize...we have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product... "

The secret may have just come out, but Lincoln phone repair store owner hyle erwin says it's been suspected for long before that.

"The repair industry has known for about three months, so we've known for three months, but as far as how long they've done it it's probably for years."

Erwin says since the news broke, their battery repairs have gone up 300% in just the last week.

But do other cell phone manufacturers do the same?

"Well I would suspect so because none of them have come out to say that they're not doing this, so that makes me believe that maybe they probably are and just they haven't, you know, come out and said it yet."

Like all technology, batteries eventually get old and do need to be replaced.

Erwin says a couple simple things you can do to make your battery last longer is to *not* leave it plugged in all day, and to let the battery fully drain before charging it.