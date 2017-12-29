People city mission's doors open this weekend.

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

With the bitter cold coming this weekend the people's city mission is reminding everyone that their doors are open.

The mission serves three meals a day and says they always have more room for those who need it.

They aim to get everyone off the streets as colder temperatures roll in.

Pastor Tom Barber of the People’s City Mission says, "And so we are just asking folks that are listening that if they see someone on the street if they know someone on the street or if you happen to be on the street listening to this come on in to the people's city mission. It's not a time to be out in this kind of weather with this chill factor in."

The mission has seen ten cases of frost bite this year.

If you know someone needing a place to stay warm, the mission is happy to welcome them.