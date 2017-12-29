Winter temperatures causes pipes to break

Around Lincoln, water pipes have been freezing and breaking from the cold weather.

Star City Heating and Cooling also does plumbing. They said their staff is working over time because of how many calls they're getting.



"Winter is when we really get some cold snaps, like what we had and what we're going to have this weekend," said owner Keith McRoberts. "That's really where we're going to see the frozen pipes."



He said sometimes furnaces stop working. If no one's around to notice, the building gets cold enough for the water pipes to freeze. Once pipes break open, they leak.

McRoberts said older furnaces are going to have more trouble being reliable in cold weather.

He said there are preventative measures you can take.



"If you're going to be on vacation this time of year—which a lot of people do—have someone come by and check you house, just make sure that the furnace is working, make sure that that's going," McRoberts said. "Now there's a lot of thermostats available that connect to WiFi that tell you, 'hey, your house is getting cold.'"



He said you should also disconnect the hose from your home's outside faucet so it doesn't freeze and know where the water shutoff is, so you can stop any leaks in case pipes break.