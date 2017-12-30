Early morning robbery - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Early morning robbery

Early morning robbery

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Kwik Shop near 27th and W st was robbed early Saturday morning.

The suspect had a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He fled the store on foot wearing multi-colored cosmic kitten pajamas. 

Police located the suspect nearby and arrested him.

The clerk was not hurt during the robbery.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.