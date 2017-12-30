Church cancellations due to cold weather

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Many area churches are canceling services for Sunday December 31 due to the cold weather.

The following churches have canceled Sunday services:

Sprague Community Church- all services canceled

Heritage Presbyterian Church

Our Savior Lutheran Church

Belmont Baptist Church- Sunday school and worship are canceled, holiday dinner postponed to 1/07

Ceresco, Ithaca and Valparaiso United Methodist Churches

Mt. Olive Lutheran Church- a service will be held at noon on 12/30 instead.

All services for Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church in Seward have been canceled.

All services for Panama Presbyterian Church have been canceled.

All services for All Redeemer Lutheran Church in Staplehurst, NE have been canceled.

American Lutheran Church all services canceled.

Southern Heights Presbyterian Church worship service is canceled.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church all services are canceled.

Ebenezer Congregational Church all services are canceled.