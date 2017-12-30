Churches cancel or reschedule ahead of cold temperatures

Many area churches are canceling services for Sunday December 31 due to the cold weather.More >>
Many area churches are canceling services for Sunday December 31 due to the cold weather.More >>
The suspect had a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He fled the store on foot wearing multi-colored cosmic kitten pajamas.More >>
The suspect had a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He fled the store on foot wearing multi-colored cosmic kitten pajamas.More >>
The winter weather is creating more headaches for people.More >>
The winter weather is creating more headaches for people.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews are battling a house fire near 67th and Adams that broke out just after 5:30 Wednesday morning.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews are battling a house fire near 67th and Adams that broke out just after 5:30 Wednesday morning.More >>
Technology giant apple is dealing with several class–action lawsuits after news that recent software updates slowed down phones.More >>
Technology giant apple is dealing with several class–action lawsuits after news that recent software updates slowed down phones.More >>
Normally they gather Sunday morning for services, but they decided to cancel their regular meeting time due to the bitter cold that's forecasted for the coming days.More >>
Normally they gather Sunday morning for services, but they decided to cancel their regular meeting time due to the bitter cold that's forecasted for the coming days.More >>
A woman in a wheelchair who was forced off snowy sidewalks into a busy Omaha thoroughfare eventually received a showy escort: a firetruck.More >>
A woman in a wheelchair who was forced off snowy sidewalks into a busy Omaha thoroughfare eventually received a showy escort: a firetruck.More >>
A suburban Omaha assistant high school principal is facing sex assault charges, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.More >>
A suburban Omaha assistant high school principal is facing sex assault charges, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.More >>
With the bitter cold coming this weekend the people's city mission is reminding everyone that their doors are open.More >>
With the bitter cold coming this weekend the people's city mission is reminding everyone that their doors are open.More >>
During the course of the investigation, autopsies will be performed for proper identification.More >>
During the course of the investigation, autopsies will be performed for proper identification.More >>
The AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin is one of the most prestigious dog shows in North America. The three-hour special will premiere on Animal Planet on New Year’s Day at 7pm ET. Dog lovers will be able to see hundreds of breeds competing for top honors in the conformation ring, as well as see the tremendous things dogs can do through companion events, including agility, obedience and dock diving.More >>
The AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin is one of the most prestigious dog shows in North America. The three-hour special will premiere on Animal Planet on New Year’s Day at 7pm ET. Dog lovers will be able to see hundreds of breeds competing for top honors in the conformation ring, as well as see the tremendous things dogs can do through companion events, including agility, obedience and dock diving.More >>