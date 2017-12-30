UPDATE:Police arrest man with knife in downtown Lincoln without incident

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Local police arrested a man wielding a knife in downtown Lincoln around 11p.m. Saturday night. The incident started when police responded to a disturbance at the downtown Raising Cane's. When police approached the man, he ran into the street near 14th and Q streets and threatened to harm himself.

A SWAT team was also called to the scene and UNL issued an alert to students and faculty. Q Street was blocked off between 13th and 14th. Lincoln Police tweeted that the man was "armed and barricaded."

The man was taken custody without incident and no injuries were reported. Police said the man had warrants out for his arrest but didn't have details about the warrants. The man's name hasn't been released at this time. Channel 8 Eyewitness news will release more details as they become available.