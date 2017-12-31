Multiple deputies down in shots fired call in Denver suburb

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com It's been a stressful morning for Lincoln Fire & Rescue. They've been battling a house at 9th and G St. As one of their crewmen got injured while battling a blaze. LFR were called to this house on fire at around two this morning as a passerby saw flames and smoking coming from it. When fire crews arrived on location this home was fully engulfed. Firefighters responded with a full fire attack. Sadly; the flames grew by...More >>
. The wreckage of the plane, a private aircraft belonging to the airline Nature Air, was on fire and no one responded when it was found by rescue crews, according to the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue are still investigating a house fire that started at around 5 pm near Northwest 56th Street and West Adams. There were several propane tanks in the garage that firefighters feared could catch fire and potentially cause an explosion. The cause of the blaze will not be known for some time. Fire crews will spend several hours monitoring the home for hot spots. No injuries have been reported. The amount of damage is also unknown at this time.More >>
Lincoln Police are looking for someone who robbed a Dairy Queen Saturday night.More >>
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Bone-chilling cold gripped the middle of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking low temperature records, icing some New Year's celebrations and leading to at least two deaths attributed to exposure to the elements. The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories for Monday covering a vast area from South Texas all the way to Canada and from Montana to New England. The brutal weather was most extreme in eight Midwest states. Omaha broke a record that h...More >>
Lincoln Police are responded to reports of a man wielding a knife near 14th and Q Streets. A SWAT team was also called to the scene. UNL issued an alert to students and faculty.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com DENVER (AP) — Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies from a sheriff’s office in suburban Denver have been wounded. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls. No other details were immediately available. The nature of the in...More >>
Frostbite is when skin and underlying tissues freeze in cold, windy weather.More >>
Wind chills below zero again today...More >>
The AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin is one of the most prestigious dog shows in North America. The three-hour special will premiere on Animal Planet on New Year’s Day at 7pm ET. Dog lovers will be able to see hundreds of breeds competing for top honors in the conformation ring, as well as see the tremendous things dogs can do through companion events, including agility, obedience and dock diving.More >>
