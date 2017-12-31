Dairy Queen robbed Saturday night

Lincoln Police are looking for someone who robbed a Dairy Queen Saturday night.

It happened near 14th St. and Old Cheney Road around 9:20 p.m.

Police say a man with a handgun walked in and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They have no suspects at this time. The man's face was covered and he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black gloves.