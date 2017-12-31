Lincoln House Fire - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln House Fire

Lincoln House Fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue are still investigating a house fire that started at around 5 pm near Northwest 56th Street and West Adams. There were several propane tanks in the garage that firefighters feared could catch fire and potentially cause an explosion. The cause of the blaze will not be known for some time. Fire crews will spend several hours monitoring the home for hot spots. No injuries have been reported. The amount of damage is also unknown at this time. 

