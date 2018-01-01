House Fire Injures Firefighter

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com



It's been a stressful morning for Lincoln Fire & Rescue. They've been battling a house at 9th and G St. One of the firefighters was injured while battling the blaze. Injuries aren't know at this time.



LFR was called to the house fire at around two this morning as a passerby saw flames and smoking coming from it.

When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed. Firefighters responded with a full fire attack. Sadly; the flames grew by the second.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

