Lincoln ringing in the new year Lincoln News

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Well I can hardly believe it's 2018, but happy new year!

"I'll probably bring in the new year by kissing my fiancé who's here tonight that's what I'll probably be doing."

People packed downtown venues with friends and loved ones to ring in the new year.

Over at the graduate hotel music was playing and there was plenty of food and drinks.

"I'll tell you that as the success this was tonight there will most likely be a good chance this will be next year."

And folks danced the night away to live music.

From everyone here at Channel 8 Happy New Year!