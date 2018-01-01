New card game "Rescue Mac" created by two Nebraska guys

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Get your duct tape and paper clip ready.

In ten minutes things will go up in flames.

It's called 'Can We Rescue Mac?'

The game has a ten minute clock that counts down.

You are timed which causes some added intensity to the game.

"We're pretty big nerds and we really like to play board games," says Scott Gamblin and Jon Rhoades.

Some people are starting to put down their phones and pick up dice and cards.

"It's getting families back around the table. They talk, they love to go back and forth and they're not all staring at their iPhones, stuff like that. Love that aspect about board games," said Scott Gamblin.

On their way to a game night, the two brainstormed their own.

They designed the gameplay and threw it on Kickstarter.

Three days later and it was already fully funded.

"If you could have been in this room when we released it, you would have seen a couple of grown men giggling like girls because we had so much fun," said Jon Rhoades.

The game isn't a pipe lock to be a hit but it goes to show how the internet pushes even small ideas into consciousness.

"That's the joy of crowd funding. We don't have to have all the money up front, we can throw it out there and say here's our idea and then everybody jumps on and agrees or not. You're kind of at the mercy of the community at that point," said Scott Gamblin.

Unlike some board game classics that result in hard feelings, this new wave brings many cooperative games.

"Win as a team or lose as a team and basically you're only fighting the timer," says Scott and Jon.

The two men say they've yet to find someone who hasn't enjoyed Rescue Mac.

"You start seeing people you don't know come on and you're like, 'oh wait, it's a real enjoyable game. It's not just mom and dad.' And that was really cool and humbling," say Scott and Jon.