New card game "Rescue Mac" created by two Nebraska guys - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New card game "Rescue Mac" created by two Nebraska guys Lincoln News

New card game "Rescue Mac" created by two Nebraska guys

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Get your duct tape and paper clip ready.

In ten minutes things will go up in flames.

It's called 'Can We Rescue Mac?'

The game has a ten minute clock that counts down.

You are timed which causes some added intensity to the game.

"We're pretty big nerds and we really like to play board games," says Scott Gamblin and Jon Rhoades.

Some people are starting to put down their phones and pick up dice and cards.

"It's getting families back around the table. They talk, they love to go back and forth and they're not all staring at their iPhones, stuff like that. Love that aspect about board games," said Scott Gamblin.

On their way to a game night, the two brainstormed their own.

They designed the gameplay and threw it on Kickstarter.

Three days later and it was already fully funded.

"If you could have been in this room when we released it, you would have seen a couple of grown men giggling like girls because we had so much fun," said Jon Rhoades.

The game isn't a pipe lock to be a hit but it goes to show how the internet pushes even small ideas into consciousness.

"That's the joy of crowd funding. We don't have to have all the money up front, we can throw it out there and say here's our idea and then everybody jumps on and agrees or not. You're kind of at the mercy of the community at that point," said Scott Gamblin.

Unlike some board game classics that result in hard feelings, this new wave brings many cooperative games.

"Win as a team or lose as a team and basically you're only fighting the timer," says Scott and Jon.

The two men say they've yet to find someone who hasn't enjoyed Rescue Mac.

"You start seeing people you don't know come on and you're like, 'oh wait, it's a real enjoyable game. It's not just mom and dad.' And that was really cool and humbling," say Scott and Jon.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former Lincoln Mental Health Center Set For Demolition

    Former Lincoln Mental Health Center Set For Demolition

    Former Lincoln Mental Health Center Set For Demolition

    Demolition is looming for a two-story Lincoln building that was a haven for thousands of people who needed mental health services.    

    More >>

    Demolition is looming for a two-story Lincoln building that was a haven for thousands of people who needed mental health services.    

    More >>

  • Grand Island Police investigate homicide

    Grand Island Police investigate homicide

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Grand Island, Neb. – Grand Island Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1303 W. Charles St. around 3:45AM New Year’s Day.  Emergency personnel responded and found one of the residents, 19 year old Trevor Sok, suffering from gunshot wounds.  He was transported by ambulance to the CHI St. Francis Emergency Room where he died from his injuries.  Grand Island Police are working several ...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Grand Island, Neb. – Grand Island Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1303 W. Charles St. around 3:45AM New Year’s Day.  Emergency personnel responded and found one of the residents, 19 year old Trevor Sok, suffering from gunshot wounds.  He was transported by ambulance to the CHI St. Francis Emergency Room where he died from his injuries.  Grand Island Police are working several ...

    More >>

  • Interstate-80 controversy in eastern Nebraska

    Interstate-80 controversy in eastern Nebraska

    Interstate-80 controversy in eastern Nebraska

    GRETNA, Neb. (AP) - A future Interstate 80 interchange is stirring up drama in an eastern Nebraska county. Gretna and Papillion city officials have been struggling to come to an agreement about sharing the area around the interchange. The area is in high demand because Nebraska Highway 50 is flourishing and the area could provide cities with more space to expand. Gretna annexed land around the future interchange last month.      More >>
    GRETNA, Neb. (AP) - A future Interstate 80 interchange is stirring up drama in an eastern Nebraska county. Gretna and Papillion city officials have been struggling to come to an agreement about sharing the area around the interchange. The area is in high demand because Nebraska Highway 50 is flourishing and the area could provide cities with more space to expand. Gretna annexed land around the future interchange last month.      More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.