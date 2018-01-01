Lincoln couple welcomes first baby of 2018

This morning the Bryan Medical Center helped deliver the newest addition to the Lincoln community.



"I can't believe she's here, I can't believe we finally met our little girl. Just joy, lots and lots of joy," said Jenna Myers.

Jenna and Brad Myers welcomed their daughter, Brianna, just 14 minutes into the new year.

Brianna was the first baby born in Lincoln this year.

After learning of the honor, Jenna had some thoughts.

"Well I'm competitive so we were really excited when we found out we won but it is really special. The first baby in Lincoln, I'm biased but I'm excited to share her with Lincoln," said Jenna Myers.

The Myers also have an 18 month old son named Josiah.

The Myers family was celebrating Christmas with Brad's family when Jenna started having contractions.

"We we're celebrating his families Christmas actually so we had to duck out early and then they sent us home and we came back, the family was like maybe you should go back i think, so we skipped Christmas," said Jenna Myers.

Jenna and Brad were thrilled to meet their daughter, even if it was a bit sooner than expected.

"She's two and a half weeks early, she wanted to bring in the new year apparently so we came and she came quickly," said Jenna Myers.

Jenna said there were no complications with the delivery process.

At about 11:30pm the decision was made to wait 30 minutes before delivering Brianna.

"A real neat honor and something that she'll be able to talk about when she's older," said Jenna Myers.



Jenna said that she thinks there's more Myers kids coming in the future.

Ideally she wants four or five when it's all said and done.