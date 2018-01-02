Omaha house explosion leaves one in critical condition - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha house explosion leaves one in critical condition

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say three people were injured when an explosion heavily damaged a home in southeast Omaha. The blast heard for several blocks was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. It's unclear what caused the explosion. Metropolitan Utilities District spokeswoman Tracey Christensen says natural gas does not appear to be a cause.

