Lowell man dies in car crash in Southeast Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a Lowell man died after a two-vehicle collision in south-central Nebraska.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 10 and the 50A roadway, about 7 miles (12 kilometers) southeast of Kearney.

The Kearney County Sheriff's Office says the driver of one vehicle, 78-year-old Paul Holl, his wife Jolene, and the driver of the other vehicle, 53-year-old Mark Dieken, of Minden, were taken to a Kearney hospital. The Sheriff's Office says Paul Holl died there.

The collision is being investigated.