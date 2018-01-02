Where to take your Christmas tree for recycling - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Where to take your Christmas tree for recycling

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue; a dry tree can burn faster than a newspaper.
To reduce the risk of a fire and save yourself from looking online to find a recycling place here's a complete list on where you can go. 

North
Ballard Park
3901 N. 66th Street
Oak Lake Park
South of Cornhusker Hwy. 
3 blocks on 1st Street
University Place Park
50th & Garland
South
Holmes Lake Park
parking lot west of north softball field
Hofeling Enterprises
2200 S. Folsom Court
Tierra Park
29th & Tierra Drive
Woods Park
31st and 'J' Street, SE corner of lot
 

As a bonus; Boy Scout Troop 8 is offering to pick up your trees and transport them to a city recycling site for free.
They'll take appointments for January 6th and 7th for people living zip codes:  68502 through 68508, 68510, 68512, 68516, 68521, 68522 and 68526. 
Boy Scout Troop 8 contact number: scouting4trees.org or 402-965-1458.
 

