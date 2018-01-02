Where to take your Christmas tree for recycling

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue; a dry tree can burn faster than a newspaper.

To reduce the risk of a fire and save yourself from looking online to find a recycling place here's a complete list on where you can go.

North

Ballard Park

3901 N. 66th Street

Oak Lake Park

South of Cornhusker Hwy.

3 blocks on 1st Street

University Place Park

50th & Garland

South

Holmes Lake Park

parking lot west of north softball field

Hofeling Enterprises

2200 S. Folsom Court

Tierra Park

29th & Tierra Drive

Woods Park

31st and 'J' Street, SE corner of lot



As a bonus; Boy Scout Troop 8 is offering to pick up your trees and transport them to a city recycling site for free.

They'll take appointments for January 6th and 7th for people living zip codes: 68502 through 68508, 68510, 68512, 68516, 68521, 68522 and 68526.

Boy Scout Troop 8 contact number: scouting4trees.org or 402-965-1458.

