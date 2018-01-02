Former Lincoln Mental Health Center Set For Demolition - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Former Lincoln Mental Health Center Set For Demolition

Former Lincoln Mental Health Center Set For Demolition

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Demolition is looming for a two-story Lincoln building that was a haven for thousands of people who needed mental health services.     

Bryan Medical Center purchased the former Lancaster County Mental Health Center and Crisis Center in April for $3 million.     

Hospital spokesman Edgar Bumanis says the organization didn't find an immediate use for the building and has decided to demolish it. The hospital's contractor applied for a demolition permit Dec. 21.     

Bumanis says the hospital is unsure what it will replace the building with.     

Dean Settle was the mental health center's longtime director. He says the center's 120 staff members saw nearly 5,000 people at its peak. He says employees were able to extend lifespans and prevent suicides. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former Lincoln Mental Health Center Set For Demolition

    Former Lincoln Mental Health Center Set For Demolition

    Former Lincoln Mental Health Center Set For Demolition

    Demolition is looming for a two-story Lincoln building that was a haven for thousands of people who needed mental health services.    

    More >>

    Demolition is looming for a two-story Lincoln building that was a haven for thousands of people who needed mental health services.    

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

    More >>

  • LFR shares fire prevention tips

    LFR shares fire prevention tips

    LFR shares fire prevention tips

    LFR says they typically  see a rise in the number of fires when it gets cold outside, but they can be prevented by keeping basic safety tips in mind.        

    More >>

    LFR says they typically  see a rise in the number of fires when it gets cold outside, but they can be prevented by keeping basic safety tips in mind.        

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.