Warrant issued for suspect in Grand Island slaying - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Warrant issued for suspect in Grand Island slaying Lincoln News

Warrant issued for suspect in Grand Island slaying

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a homeless man suspected of killing a 19-year-old in Grand Island.
        Police said in a news release Tuesday that the warrant for 24-year-old Herbey Portillo Jr. lists charges of first-degree murder and a weapons crime. Police say he may be armed with a semi-automatic handgun.        

        He's accused of shooting to death Trevor Sok, who officers found wounded around 3:45 a.m. Monday at a Grand Island home. Police said he died later at a hospital.
        No arrest has been reported. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Portillo. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former Lincoln Mental Health Center Set For Demolition

    Former Lincoln Mental Health Center Set For Demolition

    Former Lincoln Mental Health Center Set For Demolition

    Demolition is looming for a two-story Lincoln building that was a haven for thousands of people who needed mental health services.    

    More >>

    Demolition is looming for a two-story Lincoln building that was a haven for thousands of people who needed mental health services.    

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

    More >>

  • LFR shares fire prevention tips

    LFR shares fire prevention tips

    LFR shares fire prevention tips

    LFR says they typically  see a rise in the number of fires when it gets cold outside, but they can be prevented by keeping basic safety tips in mind.        

    More >>

    LFR says they typically  see a rise in the number of fires when it gets cold outside, but they can be prevented by keeping basic safety tips in mind.        

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.