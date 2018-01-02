Warrant issued for suspect in Grand Island slaying

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP)

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a homeless man suspected of killing a 19-year-old in Grand Island.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that the warrant for 24-year-old Herbey Portillo Jr. lists charges of first-degree murder and a weapons crime. Police say he may be armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

He's accused of shooting to death Trevor Sok, who officers found wounded around 3:45 a.m. Monday at a Grand Island home. Police said he died later at a hospital.

No arrest has been reported. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Portillo.