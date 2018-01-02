Tree of Lights Campaign continues - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Tree of Lights Campaign continues

The Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign will continue through January 31, 2018. This year’s fundraising goal for the Tree of Lights Campaign in Lincoln is $650,000.

As of December 29, 2017, the campaign is at 92% of goal.  However, the $650,000 goal is the minimum needed for The Salvation Army in Lincoln to continue programs at existing levels.  As the temperatures drop and need for assistance increases, the need for funds to sustain programs increases as well.  

The Salvation Army serves the Lincoln-Lancaster community through feeding programs, social services, youth enrichment programs, anti-human trafficking efforts, emergency disaster response, fine arts education, and more.  It is folks like you that make Lincoln a great place to live.  

 Whether you have given to the red kettles or offered your time as a volunteer, your contributions helps The Salvation Army “Do the Most Good” in Lincoln. To volunteer or to make a financial gift, visit www.LincolnSalvationArmy.org.   

