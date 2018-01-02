Nebraska's 2017 year in review

Demolition is looming for a two-story Lincoln building that was a haven for thousands of people who needed mental health services.More >>
Demolition is looming for a two-story Lincoln building that was a haven for thousands of people who needed mental health services.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
LFR says they typically see a rise in the number of fires when it gets cold outside, but they can be prevented by keeping basic safety tips in mind.More >>
LFR says they typically see a rise in the number of fires when it gets cold outside, but they can be prevented by keeping basic safety tips in mind.More >>
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a homeless man suspected of killing a 19-year-old in Grand Island.More >>
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a homeless man suspected of killing a 19-year-old in Grand Island.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Grand Island, Neb. – Grand Island Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1303 W. Charles St. around 3:45AM New Year’s Day. Emergency personnel responded and found one of the residents, 19 year old Trevor Sok, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported by ambulance to the CHI St. Francis Emergency Room where he died from his injuries. Grand Island Police are working several ...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Grand Island, Neb. – Grand Island Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1303 W. Charles St. around 3:45AM New Year’s Day. Emergency personnel responded and found one of the residents, 19 year old Trevor Sok, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported by ambulance to the CHI St. Francis Emergency Room where he died from his injuries. Grand Island Police are working several ...More >>
An economist says a business conditions index for nine Midwest and Plains states rose over the past month, pointing to continuing improvement in regional economic conditions.More >>
An economist says a business conditions index for nine Midwest and Plains states rose over the past month, pointing to continuing improvement in regional economic conditions.More >>
Wednesday kicks off day one of the 2018 legislative session.More >>
Wednesday kicks off day one of the 2018 legislative session.More >>