Nebraska's 2017 year in review

2017 was one for the books Nebraska's sesquicentennial setting the precedent as a year to remember.

Here were some of the biggest highlights of 2017:

-The total solar eclipse attracted more than 600,000 out-of-staters to Nebraska.

-Pinnacle Bank Arena brought in 20 concerts, including five sold-out shows for Garth Brooks.

-Country music singer Abby Eucker, 25, of Norfolk died during a UTV accident in July.

-The disappearance and murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe gripped the state in November. Authorities, including the FBI, searched for Sydney for nearly three weeks until her body was found in rural Clay county on December 4th. No suspects have been arrested.

-Another case that is still open is the home explosion that rocked south Lincoln in August. It claimed the life of homeowner Jeanne Jasa; her husband, Jim, is still in the hospital.

Several neighboring homes were rocked off their foundation, and many of those homeowners lost everything when their belongings stored in a warehouse belonging to Paul Davis Restoration went up in flames in December.

-Decades of college memories came crashing down with the implosion of Cather and Pound halls on UNL’s campus.

-Nebraska athletics made headlines during a disappointing season for Husker football. Former athletic director Shawn Eichorst was fired in September. His replacement Bill Moos gave head coach Mike Riley the boot after the team finished 4–8 – snuffed from a bowl game for the first time since 2007 when Bill Callahan was at the helm. That paved the way for the native son – Scott Frost – to come home.

-Also back home – an NCAA National Championship title – Nebraska volleyball making a school record 3rd final four appearance — outlasting top–ranked Big 10 foe Penn State in the semi finals and throttling Florida in the National Championship to claim its second title in three years.

-In the legislature, state lawmakers halted booze sales in Whiteclay. The decision was upheld by the Liquor Control Commission.

-The year also unveiled a major scandal in the Nebraska State Patrol. An investigation revealing corruption lead to the termination of several officers, including former Colonel Brad Rice.

-Niko Jenkins was sentenced to death for the 2013 murders of 4 people.

-The escaped inmate who killed Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Burbridge in May was sentenced to life in prison.

In the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Maria, we saw the best in humanity. The Nebraska National Guard, LFR and LES worked in the trenches while countless donations were made by Nebraskans.

Setting the bar for “Nebraska Nice” in 2018.