Safety Net Demolition - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Safety Net demolition

Safety Net Demolition

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Demolition is looming for a two-story Lincoln building that was a haven for thousands of people who needed mental health services.

Bryan Medical Center purchased the former Lancaster County Mental Health Center and Crisis Center in April for $3 million.

Hospital spokesman Edgar Bumanis says the organization didn't find an immediate use for the building and has decided to demolish it. The hospital's contractor applied for a demolition permit Dec. 21.

Bumanis says the hospital is unsure what it will replace the building with.

Dean Settle was the mental health center's longtime director. He says the center's 120 staff members saw nearly 5,000 people at its peak. He says employees were able to extend lifespans and prevent suicides.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire engulfs restaurant in southeast Nebraska

    Fire engulfs restaurant in southeast Nebraska

    Fire engulfs restaurant in southeast Nebraska

    Authorities say a fire has engulfed a restaurant in downtown Falls City in southeast Nebraska. 

    More >>

    Authorities say a fire has engulfed a restaurant in downtown Falls City in southeast Nebraska. 

    More >>

  • Man accused of ID theft in scam to steal from employer

    Man accused of ID theft in scam to steal from employer

    Man accused of ID theft in scam to steal from employer

    A Clarkson man is accused of using customers' Social Security numbers to create bogus accounts for stealing money from the rent-to-own store he was managing in Columbus.

    More >>

    A Clarkson man is accused of using customers' Social Security numbers to create bogus accounts for stealing money from the rent-to-own store he was managing in Columbus.

    More >>

  • Official accused of having staffer work on websites

    Official accused of having staffer work on websites

    Official accused of having staffer work on websites

    A complaint filed with Nebraska campaign regulators accuses the Lancaster County treasurer of using county employees to manage his political Facebook page.

    More >>

    A complaint filed with Nebraska campaign regulators accuses the Lancaster County treasurer of using county employees to manage his political Facebook page.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.