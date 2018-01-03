Safety Net demolition

Authorities say a fire has engulfed a restaurant in downtown Falls City in southeast Nebraska.More >>
A Clarkson man is accused of using customers' Social Security numbers to create bogus accounts for stealing money from the rent-to-own store he was managing in Columbus.More >>
A complaint filed with Nebraska campaign regulators accuses the Lancaster County treasurer of using county employees to manage his political Facebook page.More >>
An Omaha man has been sentenced for helping move the body of a slain man in Lincoln.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Demolition is looming for a two-story Lincoln building that was a haven for thousands of people who needed mental health services. Bryan Medical Center purchased the former Lancaster County Mental Health Center and Crisis Center in April for $3 million. Hospital spokesman Edgar Bumanis says the organization didn't find an immediate use for the building and has decided to demolish it. The hospital's contractor applied for a demolition permit Dec. 21. Bumanis say...More >>
LFR says they typically see a rise in the number of fires when it gets cold outside, but they can be prevented by keeping basic safety tips in mind.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Grand Island, Neb. – Grand Island Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1303 W. Charles St. around 3:45AM New Year’s Day. Emergency personnel responded and found one of the residents, 19 year old Trevor Sok, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported by ambulance to the CHI St. Francis Emergency Room where he died from his injuries. Grand Island Police are working several ...More >>
People will be able to buy a shot or a bottle of hard liquor on Sunday mornings in Columbus.More >>
Authorities have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a 19-year-old in Grand Island.More >>
Mostly sunny & chilly today...More >>
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherMore >>
