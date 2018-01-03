Man pleads not guilty to charge in bicyclist's death - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man pleads not guilty to charge in bicyclist's death Lincoln News

Man pleads not guilty to charge in bicyclist's death

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        A Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to a charge stemming from a collision that killed a bicyclist in southeast Nebraska's Lancaster County.

        Court records say 66-year-old Zygmunt Spicha entered the written plea last week to vehicular homicide while under the influence. The records don't list a trial date.

        Prosecutors say 52-year-old Randall Gibson was riding his bike east on Sept. 23 when he was struck by Spicha's eastbound SUV about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Sprague. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.