Man pleads not guilty to charge in bicyclist's death Lincoln News

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to a charge stemming from a collision that killed a bicyclist in southeast Nebraska's Lancaster County.

Court records say 66-year-old Zygmunt Spicha entered the written plea last week to vehicular homicide while under the influence. The records don't list a trial date.

Prosecutors say 52-year-old Randall Gibson was riding his bike east on Sept. 23 when he was struck by Spicha's eastbound SUV about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Sprague.