Fire engulfs restaurant in southeast Nebraska

Fire engulfs restaurant in southeast Nebraska

FALLS CITY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a fire has engulfed a restaurant in downtown Falls City in southeast Nebraska.

Other departments had been called in to help battle the blaze, which broke out Wednesday morning in a complex of buildings that includes the site for Potrillos Mexican Grill. Nearby business owners smelled smoke when they opened their doors at 9 a.m. and called 911.

No injuries have been reported. The fire cause is being investigated.

