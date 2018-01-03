Friday Highway Messaging Ideas

The 51-year-old was moved to an undisclosed location.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@KLKNTV.com “I am the most grateful person there is. I feel very humble,” said Dorothy McKay. McKay is a lifelong Nebraskan, a farmer and a football fan. But there's something about her that's unique. On New Years Day, she turned 107. "Everybody has been so good to me, and it is something! My husband and I had no idea that one of us would live to 107,” McKay said. McKay was married to her hus...More >>
According to the Douglas County Health Department, more than 250 flu cases were reported in Nebraska in October and November and as of the end of the year, the numbers show there are more cases of the flu this time of year than last.More >>
Grand Island Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.More >>
Authorities say a load of potatoes that spilled across the roadway forced closure of eastbound Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.More >>
It was the Papillion pig hunt...Tori was on the lam for several days...slipping in and out of this cornfield.More >>
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Prosecutors say a 45-year-old suburban Omaha assistant high school principal had sex with a 15-year-old student on school grounds.More >>
Lincoln recorded no homicides last year, matching the 1991 mark of zero.More >>
Authorities say a fire has engulfed a restaurant in downtown Falls City in southeast Nebraska.More >>
One by one, members of Lincoln Fire & Rescue's graduation class received their badges and were sworn in to become Lincoln firefighters.More >>
Mostly sunny & chilly today...More >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore >>
