Friday Highway Messaging Ideas

Posted by: Pierce Georlett

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is looking for your help. You have seen the signs all along the highway. They are witty, informative, and everyone has their favorite sign.



Swazy Dalrymple from Lincoln said, "I would have to say the 'He sees you when you're speeding' one the Santa quote was pretty funny. That's clever."

These signs don't go unoticed by most drivers either.

Dalrymple added, "Yes! I buckle up all the time anyways, but it's a nice little if I'm not paying attention to my music while I'm driving along I see it, it makes me chuckle if it's something funny."

Now you could be published all across Nebraska, by going to the Nebraska Department of Transportation website and uploading your very own sign. You have until January 31st to get yours in!

http://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/friday-safety-message-idea-submission/