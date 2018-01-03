Papillion family forced to give up mini pigs

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

It was the Papillion pig hunt...Tori was on the lam for several days...slipping in and out of this cornfield.

After a crazy capture and surviving being hit by a car...Tori has to lose a leg.

Months later the spotted pink pig is doing great minus one problem...her family has to give her up.

It was quite obvious we didn't stand a chance

The Hagan family tried to change a city ordinance that would allow mini–pigs in Papillion...but that failed, meaning Tori can't stay with the Hagans...

Luckily the family found a place for Tori and their other pig Lucy...a minipig rescue farm about 60 miles away.

It is almost like the perfect solution, we can visit when we want, we can call and she will send us pictures.

JoAnn Hagan says this was the best way to keep in touch with their animals they love so much.

"I knew in my heart she loved the pigs like I do."

Tori will have to adjust with only having three legs, but as long as there are grapes available she should get along just fine.

She can root and make friends with the other pigs.

Hagan says they have until Sunday and they will enjoy every minute they can.

The tears will come when we have to drive away