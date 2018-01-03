Warnings during Flu season

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

According to the Douglas County Health Department, more than 250 flu cases were reported in Nebraska in October and November and as of the end of the year, the numbers show there are more cases of the flu this time of year than last.

It takes two weeks for a flu shot to build your immunity, so the sooner you get one, the better.

Currently, Nebraska is among 36 states with "widespread" influenza cases.

Courtesy: Media Partner KMTV