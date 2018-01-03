LFR adds new members to their ranks

One by one, members of Lincoln Fire & Rescue's graduation class received their badges and were sworn in to become Lincoln firefighters.



"This is kind of an investment in new firefighters to replenish the ranks," said LFR Chief Michael Despain. "People retire, leave the organization for whatever reason and so it's time to bring on a new class."



The path to get here was no walk in the park.

Because LFR is short of paramedics, to become a Lincoln firefighter, recruits go through eight weeks of training that not only includes fire training, but also refreshing their paramedic skills.

Along the way, instilling their motto of "being comfortable with being uncomfortable" to push their limits.



"You physically push yourself and you physically feel exhausted," said graduate Jon Misewicz. "But the instructors were there to tell you that 'okay, when you feel physically exhausted, you're only about 40 percent. You've got another 60 percent. You've got to get beyond that mental block.'"



The new class feels great to reach this point.

Graduate Ally Burt said she's not just getting a full–time job; she's also joining a family.



"My captain told my family the other day that if I move, there's 40 people there to help me," Burt said. "If you need anything, a tire change—anything—someone's there to help you. It is not just a 40 hour work week."



Chief Despain said until they catch up on their paramedic numbers, that's all they're recruiting for. LFR is taking applications for the next wave of recruits this month and they're holding an orientation class at 6 Thursday night at the MSC building.