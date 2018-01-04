Omaha high school principal accused of sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -

Prosecutors say a 45-year-old suburban Omaha assistant high school principal had sex with a 15-year-old student on school grounds. The details were made public Tuesday when a judge upheld Matthew Fedde's $500,000 bail.

Investigators say Fedde had multiple sexual encounters with the student on school grounds starting in September. Fedde was arrested last week after the girl's parents found references to a sexual relationship with Fedde in her diary.