DUI arrests decrease in "You Drink & Drive, You Lose" campaign

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Lincoln Police Department participated in a “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” campaign from December 1, 2017 through January 1, 2018.

Officers conducted high visibility traffic enforcement and took a zero tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcoholic liquor and/or drugs.

During the campaign, the Lincoln Police Department made 88 DWI/DUI arrests, a decrease of 13.72% from 2016.

Of the campaign totals for the month of December:

11 arrests were for refusing a chemical test

Three arrests were for drug impairment (DRE) offenses

Seven arrests were for a .02 violation

Seven felony DWI/DUI arrests

18 motor vehicle accidents were investigated in which alcohol involvement was suspected

Nine people were arrested for a second offense

Seven people were arrested for a third offense

Two people were arrested for a fourth offense

The highest BAC test was .279

Funding for this project was provided by the Nebraska Department of Roads Highway Safety Office (NDOR-HSO).