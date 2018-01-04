LPD Reports No Homicides in Lincoln in 2017

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say the Nebraska Capital City of Lincoln recorded no homicides last year, matching the 1991 mark of zero.

Records say the city homicide toll in 2016 was 11, breaking a record that had stood for 30 years.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister told the Lincoln Journal Star that he believes the lack of homicides last year "is a testament to the expectations of those that live here.''

Officer Angela Sands says Lincoln police investigated 259 deaths in 2017, including 47 cases in which the cause and manner of death were not immediately apparent.

Bliemeister and City Public Safety Director Tom Casady attribute the lack of homicides last year, in part, to fewer shootings.