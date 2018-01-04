Aubrey Trail, Person of Interest in the Sydney Loofe Case, Moved From Saline County

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

According to the Saline County Jail, Aubrey Trail is no longer in custody in their facility. The 51-year-old was moved to an undisclosed location.

Trail is a person of interest in the disappearance and death of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln woman.

Bailey Boswell, also a person of interest is still at the Saline County Jail.

The FBI has not provided a comment at this time.