Aubrey Trail, Person of Interest in the Sydney Loofe Case, Moved

Aubrey Trail, Person of Interest in the Sydney Loofe Case, Moved From Saline County

Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

According to the Saline County Jail, Aubrey Trail is no longer in custody in their facility. The 51-year-old was moved to an undisclosed location. 

Trail is a person of interest in the disappearance and death of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln woman. 

Bailey Boswell, also a person of interest is still at the Saline County Jail. 

The FBI has not provided a comment at this time. 

