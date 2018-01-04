Sondheim's music featured in TADA's Into the Woods - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sondheim's music featured in TADA's Into the Woods

TADA’s re-imagining of one of the greatest musicals ever written is both enchanting and touching. A rustic stage is covered with an array of objects. These items will become the means by which a gathering of performers will tell the tale of everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant theatrical production about wishes, family and the choices they make. Celebrating its 30th anniversary and showcasing a stellar cast, Into The Woods is a musical not to be missed.

Into the Woods will be on the TADA stage Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from February 8 - 25

For more information go to www.tadaproductions.info or call the TADA Box Office at (402) 438-8232.

You can enter for a chance to see a production with a guest.  Use the online entry form below to enter for a chance to win two vouchers to exchange for tickets to see a show.  You will find complete rules below and by clicking the contest button on the klkntv.com home page.  Contest runs January 22 through noon on January 26.

