Spilled spuds forces I-80 closure - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Spilled spuds forces I-80 closure

Spilled spuds forces I-80 closure

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com 

GILTNER, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a load of potatoes that spilled across the roadway forced closure of eastbound Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a semitrailer driver veered onto the interstate shoulder to avoid another vehicle a little before noon Wednesday. But the semi soon struck the underside of an overpass around 2 miles (3 kilometers) east of the Giltner exit. The trailer separated from the tractor and spilled the spuds.

A piece of heavy equipment was brought in to remove the potatoes, and the patrol says the lanes reopened about 4 p.m.        

The truck driver wasn't injured.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.