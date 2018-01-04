Ethanol truck overturns on Highway 77

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A tanker truck overturned in Lincoln Thursday around 1:00 p.m. It happened on the I-80 and Highway 77 exit ramp.

The driver and truck ended up in a ditch. The driver is expected to be okay. State Trooper's say the tanker was half-full of ethanol, which did not leak.

The cause is still under investigation.

"Unknown at this time if it's a mechanical issue or a driver issue but it appears he left the roadway and rolled over the wide of the ditch," said Captain Lance Rogers with the Nebraska State Patrol. The exit was closed temporarily.