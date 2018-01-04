Person dead after shooting at apartment complex

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to 3111 College Street just before 8:45 a.m. They said a man and a woman were involved in the incident at Continental Gardens.

According to Grand Island Police, evidence and victim statements indicate that this incident was an attempted homicide / suicide. The suspect in this incident, a 43 year old Grand Island male is deceased.

They said the victim, a 43 year old Grand Island female, was involved in an intimate relationship with the suspect. She is doing well and in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head and base of the neck. There are no additional suspects at large or continued dangers to the community

The east side of the complex's parking lot was roped off with police tape Thursday morning with several officers and police cruisers on the scene.

