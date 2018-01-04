UNK student charged with attempted robbery

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A University of Nebraska-Keanrey student is now being charged with attempted robbery.

According to the Kearney Police Department, Israel Bautisa, 18, approached two other students on campus demanding money and marijuana from them at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

They said Bautisa and one of the alleged victims then got into a fight.

Bautisa is being charged for possession of cocaine, two counts of third degree assault and two counts of attempted robbery.

According to court records, Bautisa is being held on a $1,500 bond.

His court hearing is set for February 1.

