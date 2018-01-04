NEB Vball: Husker Volleyball Announces Roster Change

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook confirmed on Thursday that redshirt freshman setter Hunter Atherton has asked for a scholarship release and will pursue a transfer.

Atherton, a native of Prospect, Ohio, played in 20 matches during the Huskers’ 2017 NCAA Championship season. She set the first two matches of her career at the season-opening VERT Challenge, logging a career-high 47 assists against Oregon. Atherton finished the season with 137 assists, 13 service aces and 46 digs.

“I want to thank Hunter for her contributions to our team this season, which included setting two very tough matches in her first-career college action to start the season for us, and also playing a key role as a serving sub throughout the season, especially during big moments of the final four,” Cook said. “I wish her all the best as she moves forward in her career.”

“I really love our team, and they are an amazing group of individuals. I will miss them more than anything,” Atherton said. “I have made some of my best friends at Nebraska and I will forever be grateful for that. I also want to thank our fans for their support. Being able to experience this has been life changing, and I want to thank all the fans for everything they do for the program.”