New year new gym memberships

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

We're just 4 days into the new year and a lot of people have made new year resolutions to get in shape.

"After that first month or two, you start to see people slide out – they don't come in anymore. So just being committed to something is what people should focus on the most – first timers especially, said Kipp Shaner a personal trainer.

Losing weight and exercising more is the most commonly broken new year resolution.

Experts say 60 percent of gym memberships bought this month.. Are never used.

They say keeping the goal and executing it comes from living in a place where fitness and eating right is common.

personal trainer Zach Ziemba said, "instead of thinking about maybe 4 or 6 months down the road, maybe thinking about a month, a couple of weeks at a time."

Trainers say the best time to start working out is now... And set realistic goals.