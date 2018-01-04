Giltner mourns loss

Flu cases are on the rise throughout Lancaster county, especially in the last couple of weeks.More >>
The 51-year-old was moved to an undisclosed location.
A tanker truck overturned in Lincoln Thursday around the I-80 and Highway 77 exit ramp.
Grand Island Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.
The community of Giltner mourns the loss of one of their own. As a Giltner Hornet, Trevor Sok competed in football and basketball.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Prosecutors say a 45-year-old suburban Omaha assistant high school principal had sex with a 15-year-old student on school grounds.
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@KLKNTV.com "I am the most grateful person there is. I feel very humble," said Dorothy McKay. McKay is a lifelong Nebraskan, a farmer and a football fan. But there's something about her that's unique. On New Years Day, she turned 107. "Everybody has been so good to me, and it is something! My husband and I had no idea that one of us would live to 107," McKay said. McKay was married to her hus...
People close to the man who pulled the brakes on an Amtrak train in Furnas County say he had an interest in "killing black people" and that he had joined a Neo-Nazi group.
A University of Nebraska-Keanrey student is now being charged with attempted robbery.
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges
