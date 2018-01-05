Property tax legislation expected to be introduced

Flu cases are on the rise throughout Lancaster county, especially in the last couple of weeks.More >>
Grand Island Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.More >>
The community of Giltner mourns the loss of one of their own. As a Giltner Hornet, Trevor Sok competed in football and basketball.More >>
The 51-year-old was moved to an undisclosed location.More >>
A tanker truck overturned in Lincoln Thursday around the I-80 and Highway 77 exit ramp.More >>
People close to the man who pulled the brakes on an Amtrak train in Furnas County say he had an interest in "killing black people" and that he had joined a Neo-Nazi group.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@KLKNTV.com “I am the most grateful person there is. I feel very humble,” said Dorothy McKay. McKay is a lifelong Nebraskan, a farmer and a football fan. But there's something about her that's unique. On New Years Day, she turned 107. "Everybody has been so good to me, and it is something! My husband and I had no idea that one of us would live to 107,” McKay said. McKay was married to her hus...More >>
A state lawmaker has introduced a bill concerning freedom of speech on UNL's campus.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed and two others have been injured in a three-vehicle collision on a freeway stretch in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.More >>
