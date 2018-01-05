New trial date set for man accused of killing neighbor

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

MADISON, Neb. (AP) _ A new trial date has been set for a man accused of stabbing to death a neighbor at a northeast Nebraska apartment complex.

Court records say the attorney for 49-year-old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon had requested a delay. The trial had been set to begin Feb. 12. The new date: June 12.

Castaneda-Morejon has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and use of a weapon.

Prosecutors say he killed 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez on Aug. 25. The court records say Castaneda-Morejon told investigators he confronted Gomez about an inappropriate text message sent to Castaneda-Morejon's girlfriend, suspecting the two were having a secret relationship. The records also say Castaneda-Morejon acknowledged stabbing Velazquez Gomez several times.