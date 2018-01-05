Nebraska lawmakers seek more action to ease prison crowding

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska state lawmakers are once again pushing to reduce prison crowding and employee turnover ahead of a July 2020 deadline that could force state officials to parole more inmates.

Nine senators announced a series of prison measures Friday that they will pursue this year to address crowding and other issues identified in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

One proposal would require the department to create a plan in case it has to release a large number of inmates. Another would continue a state partnership with county jails to hold inmates. Still another would reinstate longevity-based pay raises for correctional staffers.

Nebraska's prison system housed roughly 5,200 inmates on Friday in facilities that were designed to hold 3,375.

A prison spokeswoman says the department will review the bills.