Habitat For Humanity needs volunteers Saturday morning

Habitat For Humanity is putting up the walls on its first house of 2018 on Saturday morning - but they need your help to get it done.

The organization is looking for 10 volunteers to help complete the symbolic wall raising for a local family.

"We are looking for anyone," said volunteer coordinator Dani Vallis.

"You don't have to have any previous construction knowledge."

Vallis says volunteers should be at the house (4230 W Ludwig Dr.) by 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

She says the work is expected to last until 11:30, and that volunteers should dress for the cold weather.

Volunteers do need to fill out a short online form in order to help.

You can find the form, as well as more information, by visiting their website at http://lincolnhabitat.org/get-involved/volunteer/what-to-expect.html and clicking the link at the bottom of the page.