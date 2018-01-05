Habitat For Humanity needs volunteers Saturday morning - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Habitat For Humanity needs volunteers Saturday morning

Habitat For Humanity needs volunteers Saturday morning

Posted: Updated:

Habitat For Humanity is putting up the walls on its first house of 2018 on Saturday morning - but they need your help to get it done. 

The organization is looking for 10 volunteers to help complete the symbolic wall raising for a local family. 

"We are looking for anyone," said volunteer coordinator Dani Vallis. 

"You don't have to have any previous construction knowledge." 

Vallis says volunteers should be at the house (4230 W Ludwig Dr.) by 8:30 a.m. Saturday. 

She says the work is expected to last until 11:30, and that volunteers should dress for the cold weather. 

Volunteers do need to fill out a short online form in order to help. 

You can find the form, as well as more information, by visiting their website at http://lincolnhabitat.org/get-involved/volunteer/what-to-expect.html and clicking the link at the bottom of the page. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.